TODAY |

'Totally excessive' - Lawyer blasts French Open following Russian player’s embarrassing arrest

Matt Manukia, 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The lawyer of Russian player Yana Sizikova says they are seriously considering legal action following her arrest at Roland Garros.

Yana Sizikova. Source: Associated Press

Sizikova is suspected of participating in a match-fixing scheme during a doubles match last year.

The Paris prosecutor’s office engaged in a standoff with French Open security when they apprehended the 26-year-old following a massage session at the tennis venue.

Sizikova’s parents reached out to French lawyer Frédéric Bélot, who told 1 NEWS she is “completely innocent”.

“Yana has been released from custody,” Bélot said.

“She totally contests these suspicions. Being taken into custody during Roland Garros was totally excessive.”

The prosecutor's office said Sizikova, ranked 101st in doubles and 765th in singles, was arrested for sports bribery and organised fraud for acts likely to have been committed in September 2020.

The case was opened last October by a French police unit specialising in betting fraud and match-fixing. It has previously worked with Belgian authorities investigating suspect matches at the lower levels of professional tennis.

The French Tennis Federation said it could not provide further information because the investigation is ongoing.

“She is completely innocent and does not understand what she is suspected of,” Bélot added.

“Last year Yana had informed the WTA of these rumours on the Internet. The WTA had not reacted.

“She is having rest now, but we are considering filing a complaint for slanderous denunciation and defamation in the coming days.”

Tennis
Matt Manukia
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Totally excessive' - Lawyer blasts French Open following Russian player’s embarrassing arrest
2
Wider consultation to come on transgender athlete policy, after former Olympic champions speak out
3
Next Level: Speed-obsessed innovator trying to build world's fastest single seater car in North Canterbury
4
All Blacks great 'Buck' Shelford exalted with knighthood in Queen's Birthday honours
5
'The odds can be beat' — Logan Paul says nothing is impossible after surviving fight with Floyd Mayweather
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Lawyer fights extradition of murder-accused to China

Serena Williams recovers from early deficit to advance past French Open third round

Russian player arrested on suspicion of match-fixing at last year's French Open released by police

Man United fans offered shares in club with same voting rights as owning family