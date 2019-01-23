Top tennis organising bodies pledge $400,000 in donations towards Australian bushfire aid

The International Tennis Federation and the groups that run the US Open, French Open and Wimbledon pledged a total of $400,000 overnight to help the relief efforts for the Australian wildfires.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty waits to serve to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open Source: Associated Press

The donations will go to the Australian Red Cross.

The death toll in Australia has risen to at least 27, while the fires have destroyed more than 2,000 homes and scorched an area larger than the U.S. state of Indiana since September. Four of the casualties have been firefighters.

The fire threat is most acute in rural communities, but wildfire smoke has choked some of Australia's largest cities.