 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Top seeds dropping like flies as ASB Classic heats up

share

Andrew Saville 

1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Tournament favourites Roberto Bautista-Agut and David Ferrer are just two of the latest casualties at the Auckland tournament.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Related

Andrew Saville

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
The Kiwi bowler has taken his fine form from the final T20 match against Bangladesh into his first game with the Adelaide Strikers.

Watch: Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi bamboozles Australian batting giant to take crucial wicket in BBL debut

2
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen. Buenos Aires (ARGENTINA), Oct. 1, 2016: Captain's Run before the International Test Match between Argentina v New Zealand during the Rugby Championship at Estadio Jose Amalfitani, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (photo by Pablo Gasparini/Photosport)

Steve Hansen rugby's only representative at upcoming Halberg Awards

3
Dame Valerie Adams and Joseph Parker

Joseph Parker, Dame Valerie Adams in line for Supreme Halberg Award

4

Kiwi Rubin Statham through to ASB Classic second round after Bautista-Agut withdraws

00:29
5
The former England cricket star 'didn't think it was right' Adelaide allrounder Kieron Pollard had strapping on his bowling hand.

'I'm not gonna bat until it's off!' Flustered Kevin Pietersen refuses to face BBL star with strapping on hand in bizarre protest

02:27
Family First wants sex education to be left up to parents, not schools.

Sex education debate sparked over claims images shown to primary school children are too graphic

Family First wants sex education to be left up to parents, not schools.

02:02
With home ownership rates at their lowest in more than 60 years, more than a third of Kiwis are renting.

Having trouble finding a rental property or even a room in Auckland? You're not alone

With home ownership rates at their lowest in more than 60 years, more than a third of Kiwis are renting.

00:37
Obama says bolder action needs to be taken on tackling climate change for future generations.

Barack Obama: 'To deny climate change denies the spirit of our nation'

Obama says bolder action needs to be taken on tackling climate change for future generations.

01:00
The popular reporter is retunring to New Zealand to join TVNZ's Breakfast as the new weather presenter.

Matt McLean's video message to NZ: 'I can't wait, see you soon'

The popular reporter is returning to New Zealand to join TVNZ's Breakfast as the new weather presenter.

01:00
Matt McLean is returning to NZ to replace Sam Wallace as Breakfast's weather presenter.

Matt McLean joins TVNZ's Breakfast programme as new weather presenter

"I can't wait, see you soon!"



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ