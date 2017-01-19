 

Top seed Andy Murray smashes Russian teen in straight sets, advances to next round at Aussie Open

Top seed Andy Murray has overcome Russian qualifier Andrey Rublev and an injury scare to advance to the third round of the Australian Open in straight sets.

The 19-year-old Rublev was horribly outmatched against the world No.1, who was in no mood last night to hang around, dispatching his young opponent 6-3, 6-0, 6-2.

A hush fell over the Rod Laver Arena crowd early in the third set when Murray fell to the court in pain after his right ankle buckled underneath him.

"It's just a little bit sore ... I think it's not too serious," Murray told the Seven Network.

"I definitely rolled it a little bit, I'll make sure I get some ice on it, but I was moving ok towards the end so that's a positive.

"Sometimes if you roll your ankle and it's bad it's tough to put weight on it ... I can put weight on it but it's just a bit sore.

"I'm sure it will be fine."

A physiotherapist was called to the court to briefly inspect the ankle but a medical time out was not required.

Despite the mishap, Murray broke his 152nd-ranked opponent in the next game and went on to win the match in an hour and 37 minutes.

Murray will play No.31 seed Sam Querrey in the third round after the big-serving American knocked out local wildcard Alex De Minaur in straight sets.

