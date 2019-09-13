Top men's seed for ASB Classic Daniil Medvedev withdraws due to ATP Cup

The ASB Classic has suffered another setback this year with Daniil Medvedev, the top seed for the men's tournament, withdrawing from next week's event.

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during the men's singles final of the US Open. Source: Associated Press

Medvedev's resignation comes after Bianca Andreescu, the top seed for the women's tournament, also withdrew this year.

Unlike Andreescu though, Medvedev's withdrawal isn't due to injury.

Instead, the World No.5 won't be heading to Auckland next week due to his workload at this week's ATP Cup in Australia where he has been representing Russia.

Tournament organiser Karl Budge told Stuff he started getting wind of Medvedev's decision earlier this week.

"I had a good chat with his agent, his agent was committed to trying to get him to come to Auckland," Budge said.

"But with the load he's had this week and the travel issues he's had from Perth it's been a bridge too far.

"Unfortunately they (Russia) were drawn in Perth, which is the hardest travel schedule.

"Obviously we'd long announced him before that draw was out, so it was the hardest travel schedule for any of them."

Interestingly though, Medvedev's ATP Cup teammate, Karen Khachanov, is still expected to play in the ASB Classic.