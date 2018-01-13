 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


'Today was really hard, to play with this sun and humidity' - Heat a factor as Juan Martin del Potro loses Classic

share

Source:

NZN

Juan Martin del Potro says humid conditions played a major role in his three-set ASB Classic final loss to Roberto Bautista Agut.

A dejected Juan Martin Del Potro after losing the singles final to Roberto Bautista Agut during the ASB Classic ATP Men's Tournament Day 6 Finals. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 13 January 2018. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

A dejected Juan Martin Del Potro after losing the singles final to Roberto Bautista Agut during the ASB Classic ATP Men's Tournament in Auckland.

Source: Photosport

The second-seeded del Potro - a red-hot favourite for today's Auckland final - fell 1-6 6-4 5-7 to his Spanish opponent, failing to fire early on.

The ex-US Open winner and 2009 Classic champion was broken in each of his three first-set service games and didn't rebound until late in the second.

He secured the second set 6-4 but couldn't find a way past the consistent Bautista Agut in the decider, falling 5-7 and losing in just over two hours.

A star attraction at this year's Classic, the world No.12 del Potro was scheduled for night matches on each day and thus felt unprepared for his afternoon final.

It took him time to adjust to the heat and humidity.

The Spaniard defeated del Potro 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in Auckland.
Source: SKY

"I was playing every match during the night and today was really hard, to play with this sun and humidity - I felt it a lot, in the start of the match. But then my game improved a little bit and I made mistakes in the last game," del Potro said.

"Roberto played solid in the last two games of the match, that was key.

"I didn't play another match during the day, so I felt a big difference in the weather, but it's not an excuse - I had my chances to win too."

The giant Argentine, who beat Denis Shapovalov, Karen Khachanov and David Ferrer on his way to the final, said he'd take nothing but positives from this week.

He'd now head to the Australian Open in high spirits.

"I played another final, I don't have anything to lose at this time of my career - I'm going to be top-10 again after big problems with my wrists," del Potro said.

"I have many good things to celebrate - of course, when you lose in a final, it's not happiness, but the tennis life continues."

Related

00:30
The Spaniard defeated del Potro 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in Auckland.

Roberto Bautista Agut outclasses Juan Martin del Potro to win ASB Classic
00:29
The Argentine defeated the crowd favourite and five time champ in straight sets.

Juan Martin del Potro books ASB Classic final spot with thumping victory over David Ferrer
00:30
The Argentine star defeated Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 in Auckland.

Juan Martin del Potro powers his way through to ASB Classic semi-final

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Catch-a-Million contest winner took home the prize for this effort in Dunedin.

Black Caps fan wins $50,000 with Catch-a-Million screamer

00:24
2
The popular talk show host said Parker doesn't look like a 'world-class athlete'.

Graham Norton calls out Joseph Parker on his show, labelling him 'King of pies'

00:25
3
Williamson showed amazing reflexes to dive and dismiss Hasan Ali in Dunedin.

Black Caps' Kane Williamson surprises himself with magical one handed catch as NZ humiliate Pakistan

4
Black Caps players celebrate the catch of Kane Williamson off the bowling of Colin Munro during their third ODI against Pakistan in Dunedin. Sunday 07th Janurary 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2018

As it happened: Kane Williamson makes magical one handed catch as Black Caps humiliate Pakistan to win ODI series


5
A dejected Juan Martin Del Potro after losing the singles final to Roberto Bautista Agut during the ASB Classic ATP Men's Tournament Day 6 Finals. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 13 January 2018. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

'Today was really hard, to play with this sun and humidity' - Heat a factor as Juan Martin del Potro loses Classic

01:45
The former Deputy Prime Minister will be remembered for many things, says Jacinda Ardern.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern has positioned Labour closer to social democratic values Jim Anderton espoused, than other leaders

Jim Anderton, who died on January 7, was a good politician and a good man, writes John Armstrong.

02:04
The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

Erratic West Coast weather patterns raise questions about how region will cope with climate change

The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

02:18
It comes just after tobacco tax was hiked in the hope of turning more people off the deadly habit.

Government's goal of smokefree NZ by 2025 now being described as unrealistic

The claim comes from Quitline after tobacco tax jumped 10 per cent this month.

00:20
Taniesha Southeron, a friend of Amy "Dolly" Everett says she has been left asking whether she could have done anything to prevent the 14-year-old's suicide.

Friend of Aussie teen who took her own life after being bullied urges people 'to seek help if you're not OK'

Amy "Dolly" Everett, was farewelled today in a public service in Katherine in the Northern Territory. She was 14.

This January 2017, photo provided by Kelly Weimer, shows Jim Mitchell, 89, with his wife, Alice Mitchell, 78, and their dog, Gigi. The Mitchell's and their dog have been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, when their Montecito, Calif., home was swept away by the torrent of mud, trees and boulders that flowed down a fire-scarred mountain and slammed into the coastal town in Santa Barbara County. (Kelly Weimer via AP)

Deadly California mudslides claim couple married 50 years and 'The First Lady of Luxury Real Estate'

Jim and Alice Mitchell had just celebrated Jim's 89th birthday when they were swept away along with their beloved dog Gigi.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 