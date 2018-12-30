Three more Grand Slam singles champs join Williams, Andreescu in 'staggering' ASB Classic women's draw

A total of five Grand Slam singles champions will feature in a stellar ASB Classic women's tournament next year after three more big names were revealed this morning.
The full field of direct acceptances for the women's competition was unveiled with former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, 2017 French Open Champion Jelena Ostapenko and Russian legend Svetlana Kuznetsova all confirming they’ll be starting their 2020 in Auckland.
The addition of the trio alone adds 50 WTA singles titles, four Grand Slam singles titles and a further 21 WTA doubles titles without including the other two big names in the draw, Serena Williams and recent US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.
Andreescu enters the tournament as the number one seed ahead of Williams, symbolising the battle of youth versus experience that is apparent throughout the draw.
Another youthful player that will likely draw crowds is the addition of 15-year-old Coco Gaugg, who turned heads earlier this year with her historic run at Wimbledon.
"There is just so much depth throughout the field," tournament director Karl Budge said.
"Our second-to-last entry was the gold medallist from Rio," he added, referring to Monica Puig. "It is a staggeringly strong field."
The women's main draw begins on Monday, January 6, with the final taking place at the end of the week on the Sunday.
2020 ASB Classic Women's direct draw:
1. Bianca Andreescu
2. Serena Williams
3. Petra Martic
4. Amanda Anisimova
5. Julia Goerges
6. Caroline Wozniacki
7. Catherine Bellis
8. Rebecca Peterson
9. Jelena Ostapenko
10. Caroline Garcia
11. Alison van Uytvanck
12. Viktoria Kuzmova
13. Svetlana Kuznetsova
14. Carla Suarez Navarro
15. Alize Cornet
16. Tamara Zidansek
17. Lauren Davis
18. Cori Gauff
19. Daria Kasatkina
20. Kirsten Flipkens
21. Jil Teichmann
22. Laura Siegemund
23. Monica Puig
24. Taylor Townsend