Thiem wins first Grand Slam after epic comeback win over Zverev in US Open final

Dominic Thiem became the first man in 71 years to win the US Open after dropping the first two sets of the final.

Dominic Thiem. Source: Associated Press

Thiem earned his first Grand Slam title today with a 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6) comeback victory against Alexander Zverev. The US Open never had been decided by a fifth-set tiebreaker.

Pancho Gonzalez made the same sort of turnaround against Ted Schroeder in 1949 to win the event then known as the US Championships.

Thiem is a 27-year-old from Austria who entered the match with an 0-3 career record in major title matches.

This was Zverev’s debut in a Grand Slam final.