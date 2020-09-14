TODAY |

Thiem wins first Grand Slam after epic comeback win over Zverev in US Open final

Source:  Associated Press

Dominic Thiem became the first man in 71 years to win the US Open after dropping the first two sets of the final. 

Dominic Thiem. Source: Associated Press

Thiem earned his first Grand Slam title today with a 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6) comeback victory against Alexander Zverev. The US Open never had been decided by a fifth-set tiebreaker. 

Pancho Gonzalez made the same sort of turnaround against Ted Schroeder in 1949 to win the event then known as the US Championships. 

Thiem is a 27-year-old from Austria who entered the match with an 0-3 career record in major title matches. 

This was Zverev’s debut in a Grand Slam final.

The match capped a two-tournament “controlled evironment” for tennis in New York amid the coronavirus pandemic, with regular testing for Covid-19 and zero fans allowed.

