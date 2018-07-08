 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


'They kept on going' - Novak Djokovic prevails over Wimbledon crowd's boos en route to fourth round

share

Source:

AAP

Novak Djokovic took a swipe at the Centre Court crowd after defeating Kyle Edmund to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon.

The former champion defeated hometown hero Kyle Edmund in four sets.
Source: TVNZ

Edmund was hoping to make it a double English sporting celebration after the players took to the court minutes after England had booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals.

The occasion almost certainly contributed to the fevered atmosphere, which was fuelled further by Edmund winning the opening set before Djokovic fought back to win 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4.

At the end of the match, Djokovic eschewed his now customary demonstration of love for the fans, instead performing a leaping fist-pump towards his box.

Djokovic felt the crowd crossed a line, saying: "I got a time violation deservedly. I thought the crowd's reaction after that was quite unnecessary.

"I played Andy (Murray) a couple of times (at Wimbledon). I played him in the Olympic Games. It was not like this, definitely.

"They kept on going, provoking. That's something that I can tolerate for a little bit, but I'm going to show that I'm present, as well, that they can't do whatever they feel like doing."

Edmund relished the atmosphere and did not feel the crowd went over the top.

"I'm not aware of that. It's not really my job to get too much into that," he said.

"For me, I'm British. I'm playing in front of the British crowd. I'm just trying to soak it all in and enjoy it.

"I've played in Serbia. Serbian fans obviously supported Serbian players. That's normal. When you're on Centre Court, to have the crowd behind you, it's a great thing to have."

There was another flash point in the fourth set when umpire Jake Garner, having awarded Djokovic a point on an over-rule to leave Edmund facing two break points, decided the

Yorkshireman had retrieved a drop volley before the ball bounced twice.

Djokovic reacted with incredulity and his frustration was compounded when Garner ruled he could not challenge the subsequent desperate shot Edmund scrambled for a winner - TV replays backed up the Serbian on both counts.

Djokovic did not attach any blame to Edmund, though, with tennis etiquette putting the onus on players to hold their hand up and admit a double bounce if they are aware.

"Kyle is a very nice guy. I know him and have tons of respect for him, his team. We get along very well. Nothing against Kyle there," Djokovic said.

"You couldn't know. He was running towards the ball and he just hit it and he dropped his racket. It was quite a strange decision from the chair umpire, but it happens."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:13
1
The Kiwi took less than three minutes to defeat Gilbert Burns at UFC 226.

Kiwi UFC star Dan 'Hangman' Hooker leaves opponent on the canvas with first-round KO

2
Shane van Gisbergen, Red Bull Holden Racing Australia. ITM Auckland Supersprint V8 Supercars. Pukekohe Park Raceway, Auckland, New Zealand. 04 November 2017. © Copyright Image: Marc Shannon / www.photosport.nz.

Kiwi driver Shane Van Gisbergen tops Supercars qualifying in Townsville

00:15
3
The Kiwi's effort sees her in with a chance of victory at the Thornberry Creek Classic.

Lydia Ko belts home long range eagle, rockets into contention in Wisconsin

00:20
4
The Kiwi golfer made the youngster's day in West Virginia.

'I was walking back in shock' – Danny Lee makes young fan's day

00:15
5
The midfielder nodded home in the second half of his side's 2-0 win in Samara.

'They'll be inspiring' - New look England making waves at Football World Cup

The Green Party co-leader says she has already received messages that her speaking out is allowing abused people to not feel alone.

'My skin has thickened' - MP Marama Davidson receives 'vile' death threats after far-right Canadian duo banned from council venues

The threats came after the MP posted a link to a story.


00:30
The mercurial Chiefs star McKenzie started and finished the move in his side’s 24-19 win over the Brumbies.

Lucky escape as the Chiefs hold on to defeat gutsy Brumbies after late comeback

The Chiefs hung on grimly to secure a five-point win in Hamilton.

00:28
The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

Distraught Brazil fans comfort each other after World Cup elimination

The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

John Armstrong: Peters has not put a foot wrong since stepping into Acting PM role

His handling of Australia's detention and deportation to NZ of criminals has stood out, our columnist writes.


00:12
The blaze managed to spread to two other buildings on Tutere Street.

Occupants lose everything as spectacular fire leaves Waikanae house gutted

The blaze spread to two other buildings and was put out in them as the house fire raged.