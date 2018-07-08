'They kept on going' - Novak Djokovic prevails over Wimbledon crowd's boos en route to fourth round

Novak Djokovic took a swipe at the Centre Court crowd after defeating Kyle Edmund to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon.



Edmund was hoping to make it a double English sporting celebration after the players took to the court minutes after England had booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals.



The occasion almost certainly contributed to the fevered atmosphere, which was fuelled further by Edmund winning the opening set before Djokovic fought back to win 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4.



At the end of the match, Djokovic eschewed his now customary demonstration of love for the fans, instead performing a leaping fist-pump towards his box.



Djokovic felt the crowd crossed a line, saying: "I got a time violation deservedly. I thought the crowd's reaction after that was quite unnecessary.



"I played Andy (Murray) a couple of times (at Wimbledon). I played him in the Olympic Games. It was not like this, definitely.



"They kept on going, provoking. That's something that I can tolerate for a little bit, but I'm going to show that I'm present, as well, that they can't do whatever they feel like doing."



Edmund relished the atmosphere and did not feel the crowd went over the top.



"I'm not aware of that. It's not really my job to get too much into that," he said.



"For me, I'm British. I'm playing in front of the British crowd. I'm just trying to soak it all in and enjoy it.



"I've played in Serbia. Serbian fans obviously supported Serbian players. That's normal. When you're on Centre Court, to have the crowd behind you, it's a great thing to have."



There was another flash point in the fourth set when umpire Jake Garner, having awarded Djokovic a point on an over-rule to leave Edmund facing two break points, decided the

Yorkshireman had retrieved a drop volley before the ball bounced twice.



Djokovic reacted with incredulity and his frustration was compounded when Garner ruled he could not challenge the subsequent desperate shot Edmund scrambled for a winner - TV replays backed up the Serbian on both counts.



Djokovic did not attach any blame to Edmund, though, with tennis etiquette putting the onus on players to hold their hand up and admit a double bounce if they are aware.



"Kyle is a very nice guy. I know him and have tons of respect for him, his team. We get along very well. Nothing against Kyle there," Djokovic said.

