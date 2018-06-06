 

'Thanks for the support and the love' - Serena Williams grateful for support after French Open withdrawal

Serena Williams took to social media to thank fans, following her withdrawal from the French Open with injury yesterday.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion pulled out of Roland Garros with a pectoral injury.
Source: Instagram/Serena Williams

Williams, 36, pulled out of her Grand Slam return shortly before her fourth round clash with rival Maria Sharapova, citing a pectoral injury.

In a post on Instagram, Williams thanked fans, as well as giving a brief update on her condition.

"Today's been interesting already," she began.

"I just finished one exam with one doctor, and the news is actually super exciting, so I'm really happy about that."

"Thanks for the support and the love and the understanding.

"It's been incredibly frustrating, but also I'm excited, I feel like I've been playing really well and I can only go up, and I'm looking so forward to going up.

"Hopefully you guys can be there to continue cheering me on."

