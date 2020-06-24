Tennis world slams 'foolish' Novak Djokovic after positive coronavirus test

The tennis community have come down hard on men's world number one Novak Djokovic, following the revelation that he'd tested positive for Covid-19.

Djokovic, 33, was overnight confirmed to have returned a positive coronavirus test, following a tournament that he organised in his native Serbia.

He follows the likes of Gregor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki in testing positive for the virus after the exhibition tournament in Belgrade.

Footage has also emerged of Djokovic and numerous others dancing in a nightclub after the tournament.

Naturally, condemnation of Djokovic's carelessness has seen him targeted by fellow professionals, as tennis seeks to return from its Covid-19 shutdown.

"Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid-19. Don't @ me for anything I've done that has been 'irresponsible' or classified as 'stupidity' - this takes the cake," tweeted controversial Australian Nick Kyrgios.

"Obviously it's not surprising how many players have tested positive when you see the scenes and the images and the videos from the tournament and the players party with no social distancing in place," Andy Murray said.

"I've seen some people say this puts the US Open in doubt but the measures and the protocols they have in place are completely different to what was going on in Serbia and Croatia."

Patrick McEnroe, former doubles champion and commentator, said: "When I sent out a tweet a couple weeks ago about that event in Serbia I said yeah it looks like a normal tennis event to me. I'm not sure everyone got my point.

"Maybe they are starting to get it now. Nothing's foolproof so don't be foolish. That's my message."

"Djokovic shot himself in the foot by organising the Adria Tour. The organisation of the Belgrade leg was catastrophic, the stands were so full that fans were virtually sitting on top of each other," former Yugoslavia Davis Cup coach Radmilo Armenulic told Reuters.

"He staged this event with the best of intentions but it turns out it was a big mistake."

"I don't think he should be having a players' party and dancing all over each other," Britain's number one Dan Evans said.



"Players have tested positive. He should feel some responsibility in his event and how it's transpired, really."

Serbian NBA star Nikola Jokic has also returned a positive Covid-19 test result, having attended Djokvic's event, although it is unclear whether his case is linked.