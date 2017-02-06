 

Tennis


Tennis umpire struck in eye by angry Canadian player has surgery

Tennis umpire Arnaud Gabas has had surgery on a fractured bone under his left eye after being hit by a ball struck by Canadian player Denis Shapovalov during a Davis Cup match.

Denis Shapovalov's outburst saw his side lose the match to Great Britain's Kyle Edmund.
Source: The Tennis Channel

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) says "chair umpire Arnaud Gabas has undergone successful surgery in France to repair a fracture of the orbital bone under his left eye".

The 17-year-old Shapovalov hit a ball in anger in the deciding match against Kyle Edmund of Britain on February 5th.

He was immediately defaulted and fined NZD $9,600 by the ITF.

