Tennis' trademark tourney, Wimbledon, set to return after 2020 cacellation

This summer’s Wimbledon Championships is back on with a reduced capacity crowd, organisers confirmed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Just over a year ago, the 2020 Grand Slam was cancelled due to the global pandemic.

"While it will, necessarily, be different from Wimbledon as we know it, we are full of enthusiasm and totally committed to our return following last year’s cancellation," All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt announced at a press briefing.

The tournament, set to start on June 28, will currently work to a spectator capacity position of about 25 per cent as a starting point.

But Wimbledon will remain flexible ahead of the government’s likelihood of lifting all restrictions in the final stage of England’s roadmap out of lockdown a week before the championships begin.

"First, that it is our absolute priority to create a safe and trusted environment for all our guests," Hewitt said.

"Secondly, to all our fans, both those who attend and all those around the world, thank you for your support during this time.

"We look forward to delivering a really exciting, thrilling tournament for you, with the best players again competing on our grass courts."

Hewitt also announced Wimbledon’s traditional day of rest on the middle Sunday of the tournament will be scrapped from 2022.

Wimbledon is the only grand slam that has a day off during the fortnight. It results in scheduling challenges, particularly when there is bad weather in the first week.