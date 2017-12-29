 

Tennis


Tennis superstar Roger Federer visits Rottnest Island for selfie with a quokka

Tennis superstar Roger Federer took some time off from his trip to Perth to take a selfie with a furry local. 

The tennis player took some time off from his Australian Open preparations to visit the cute quokka.
The tennis player took a trip to Rottnest Island in West Australia for a picture with a quokka.

Federer told 9 News it was his second visit to the island and he was excited to have another chance to get a picture with the creature after a failed attempt last year. 

"I thought it was like a bigger mouse, but it's more like a smaller kangaroo." 

The tennis champion is in Perth for the Hopman Cup before he will defend his Australian Open title in January. 

