Tennis stars taking centre court in cooler Australian Open conditions

Defending champion Angelique Kerber and top-seeded Andy Murray play their second-round matches this afternoon in much more pleasant temperatures at Melbourne Park.

Defending Aussie Open champ Djokovic won his first round match 6-1, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 against Fernando Verdasco.
Source: SKY

A cool change hit the city overnight, dropping temperatures from the 38 degrees yesterday afternoon to about 20 degrees when play began this morning.

Venus Williams is first up on Rod Laver Arena, playing Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland. Kerber is to follow against fellow German Carina Witthoeft, followed by Roger Federer against American qualifier Noah Rubin.

Murray was scheduled to play the last match tonight at Rod Laver.

Venus and Serena Williams are scheduled to play their opening doubles match this afternoon.

