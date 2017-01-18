Tennis stars taking centre court in cooler Australian Open conditions

Defending champion Angelique Kerber and top-seeded Andy Murray play their second-round matches this afternoon in much more pleasant temperatures at Melbourne Park.

A cool change hit the city overnight, dropping temperatures from the 38 degrees yesterday afternoon to about 20 degrees when play began this morning.

Venus Williams is first up on Rod Laver Arena, playing Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland. Kerber is to follow against fellow German Carina Witthoeft, followed by Roger Federer against American qualifier Noah Rubin.

Murray was scheduled to play the last match tonight at Rod Laver.