Tennis stars demand Margaret Court has name stripped from stadium for ugly gay marriage comments

Source:Associated Press
Former tennis greats have responded to comments made by 24-time Grand Slam winner Margaret Court that she would stop flying Qantas Airways "where possible" because the Australian airline "has become an active promoter for same-sex marriage."
The comments drew a rebuke from many in the tennis world.
Martina Navratilova wrote an open letter criticizing Court and recommended that tennis officials rename the arena that bears the Australian's name at Melbourne Park.
