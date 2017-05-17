 

Tennis star Maria Sharapova denied wild-card entry for French Open

Associated Press

Two-time champion Maria Sharapova has not been given a wild-card entry for the French Open.

ROME, ITALY - MAY 15: Maria Sharapova of Russia in action during the match between Maria Sharapova of Russia and Christina Mchale of USA during The Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2017 - Day Two at Foro Italico on May 15, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)

Maria Sharapova of Russia in action during her match against Christina Mchale of USA during The Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2017.

Source: Getty

Announcing the decision on a live Facebook broadcast today, French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli said he informed Sharapova of the decision in person that it was not possible.

Sharapova, who has titles at all four majors, won at Roland Garros in 2012 and 2014.

Her ranking, outside the top 200 this week, won't be good enough to even make the qualifying field at Roland Garros.

The tournament begins May 28.

She has played three tournaments thanks to wild cards since her return from a 15-month drug ban last month.

