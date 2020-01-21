Tennis player explodes at umpire after getting stung for throwing racquet

He threatened to withdraw if the smoke got too bad but in the end Denis Shapovalov departed because he wasn't good enough.



The racquet-throwing 13th seed became a surprise early casualty at the Australian Open yesterday when he went down to Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-3 6-7-6 (9-7) 6-1 7-6 (7-3).



The Canadian had made it clear on Saturday if he deemed conditions unsuitable, he'd pull the pin at the tournament.



But on a cloudy yet high-quality air reading day at Melbourne Park he was closer to having the pin pulled on him after a code violation for racquet abuse in the third set.



Struggling to keep his temper in check during match where he hit 62 unforced errors, Shapovalov threw his racquet multiple times but was angry for getting the violation.

"That was a terrible call from the ref," he said.



"I mean, the rule, (from) what I know, if I break my racquet you can code me but you can't code me for slamming it.



"I'm not doing anything. It didn't impact anyone and the racquet was still intact.



"He gave me a warning because I did it two or three times and ... I think that's not the way it works."



On Saturday Shapovalov said he wouldn't wait for officials to make a call on the smoke haze, saying if he decided it was unsafe to play he'd withdraw from a match.



"Obviously it's a grand slam, it's a big opportunity, but I'm 20 years old. I don't want to risk my life, risk my health being out there in these conditions when I can play for the next 10, 15 years," he said.



Fucsovics, ranked 67 in the world, will next play the winner of the match between Australian qualifier Max Purcell and up and coming Italian Jannik Sinner.

