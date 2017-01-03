Tennis mega-star Serena Williams focused on winning titles not weddings

The wedding can wait for newly-engaged tennis great Serena Williams, who has only one thing on her mind at the moment - another Australian Open title.

Source: 1 NEWS

The six-time champion got engaged to internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian over the festive season but said she wasn't thinking about planning a wedding.

"I don't feel any different," the 35-year-old said when asked how she felt about arriving in Melbourne wearing an engagement ring.

"I told him (Ohanian) my main goal was to win this title.

"I haven't even really thought about it (the wedding) much to be honest."

Williams is seeded No.2 at Melbourne Park, where she lost the final last year to Angelique Kerber.

She also lost the French Open final, to Garbine Muguruza, before winning Wimbledon to equal Steffi Graf's open era record of 22 grand slam titles.

For Williams, talk of the record being up for grabs in Melbourne was off the table.

"I'm not talking about that, move on," she said.

Kerber holds the No.1 ranking but the American said she didn't need that for motivation.

"I feel like I've been No.1 for so long, so many times," Williams said.