Teen sensation Iga Swiatek cruises into French Open final

Teenage sensation Iga Swiatek is just one win away from a maiden Grand Slam title after progressing to the French Open final.

Poland's Iga Swiatek screams after scoring a point against Argentina's Nadia Podoroska in the semifinal match of the French Open. Source: Associated Press

The 19-year-old Pole continued her fine form at Roland Garros, sweeping aside qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1 in the semi-finals.

Swiatek says shes surprised herself with her path to the final, which included the scalp of top seed Simona Halep in the fourth round.

"But I always knew if I was going to reach a Grand Slam final it would be the French Open. It's like a dream come true," she said.

"I wanted to play this match as if it was the first round, I didn't want to think it was a semi-final, because it would have stressed me out."

Swiatek will face another young gun in the Paris decider, in the form of Sofia Kenin.

The 21-year-old American had a largely untroubled semi-final against Petra Kvitova, winning 6-4, 7-5.

Kenin will look to back up her Australian Open title she secured at the start of the year.