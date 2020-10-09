Teen sensation Iga Swiatek cruises into French Open final

Teenage sensation Iga Swiatek is just one win away from a maiden Grand Slam title after progressing to the French Open final.
The 19-year-old Pole continued her fine form at Roland Garros, sweeping aside qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1 in the semi-finals.
Swiatek says shes surprised herself with her path to the final, which included the scalp of top seed Simona Halep in the fourth round.
"But I always knew if I was going to reach a Grand Slam final it would be the French Open. It's like a dream come true," she said.
"I wanted to play this match as if it was the first round, I didn't want to think it was a semi-final, because it would have stressed me out."
Swiatek will face another young gun in the Paris decider, in the form of Sofia Kenin.
The 21-year-old American had a largely untroubled semi-final against Petra Kvitova, winning 6-4, 7-5.
Kenin will look to back up her Australian Open title she secured at the start of the year.
Her appearance alongside Swiatek makes for the youngest women's singles French Open final since 2003.