Teen sensation Coco Gauff tipped to thrill at ASB Classic

At the age of 15, tennis teen sensation Coco Gauff looms as one to watch in 2020, having arrived in Auckland ahead of the upcoming ASB Classic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The American caught the eye of the sporting world at Wimbledon earlier this year, beating idol Venus Williams on her way to the fourth round, eliminated by eventual champion Simona Halep.

Gauff is now entering the Auckland tournament as one of tennis' brightest prospects, ranked 68th in the world.

"It's not hard to see why, when you watch her for a couple of minutes," tournament director Karl Budge told 1 NEWS.

"It's pretty scary that 50 metres there's a 15-year-old hitting the ball on court, she is an incredible talent.

"You can see why there's been so much excitement around her."