Teen sensation Coco Gauff knocked out of ASB Classic in three-set-thriller

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff has crashed out of the ASB Classic, losing a three-set-thriller to Germany's Laura Siegemund in the round of 16.

Coco Gauff against Laura Siegemund at the ASB Classic. Source: Photosport

Falling to an early 2-0 deficit in the first set, Gauff showed maturity well beyond her 15-years, coming back to level scores at 2-2, before taking a 3-2 lead.

Siegemund would take a two-game lead once again, scores at 5-3 before Gauff rallied to level at 5-5, before breaking serve and taking the first set 7-5.

If the first set saw Gauff refuse to be beaten, then the second was the complete opposite, Siegemund strolling to a 6-2 win to level scores.

Siegemund then took complete control of the match in the third and deciding set, racing to a 6-3 victory to take the match 2-1 and earn a spot in the quarter-finals.