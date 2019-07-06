Teen sensation Coco Gauff confirms ASB Classic return

Teenage tennis sensation Coco Gauff will begin preparations for her maiden Australian Open appearance by playing at Auckland's ASB Classic.



Kiwi organisers confirmed 15-year-old American Gauff will join a strong field for the season-opening WTA tournament starting on January 6, two weeks before the Melbourne grand slam.



Gauff will be one of the big drawcards in Kooyong following her breakthrough 2019, when she stormed into the fourth round of Wimbledon, having become the youngest player to reach the main draw. She also reached the US Open third round.



A tournament victory in Austria last month made Atlanta native Gauff the youngest WTA title-holder in 15 years and boosted her world ranking, which is 68th.

