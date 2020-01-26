TODAY |

Tears flow for Coco Gauff after her Australian Open run ends

Source:  AAP

Fourteenth seed Sofia Kenin has brought the curtain down on Coco Gauff's Australian Open coming-out party, winning through to a maiden grand slam quarter-final.

Sofia Kenin was in tears too after bringing the curtain down on Coco Gauff's Australian Open coming-out party. Source: SKY

In an all-American fourth-round affair on Melbourne Arena, Kenin kept her cool to overturn a set deficit and score a 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-0 victory on Sunday over the teen sensation.

The 21-year-old, who won three WTA titles last year, was left crying tears of joy as she revelled in the three-set triumph.

"It was such a tough match," Kenin said.

"It means a lot of me. I'm so happy to be through to the next round."

At the tender age of 15, Gauff has been the talk of the tournament at Melbourne Park after claiming the scalps of defending champion Naomi Osaka and seven-time major winner Venus Williams.

She's projected to rise to a career-high ranking of world No.52 when the latest WTA rankings are released.

Coco Gauff. Source: Associated Press

"She's such a tough player," Kenin said.

"(She's) had a tremendous 2019 and started off really well.

"All respect to her. She played a really great match.

Moscow-born Kenin raced out to a 4-2 lead in the first set before Gauff clawed her way back to prevail in a tiebreak.

But the teen wunderkind then went slightly off the boil, racking up 14 unforced errors as Kenin levelled the match at a set apiece.

Carrying the momentum, Kenin drew first blood in the deciding set and did not look back.

Having never been past the fourth round of the major until now, Kenin has a golden chance to push on to the semi-finals with a win over world No.78 Ons Jabeur.

The Tunisian surprise packet was too good for Serena Williams' slayer Qiang Wang, enduring a tough first set before streaking to a 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 victory.

Earlier, Czech champion Petra Kvitova fought back from a set down to beat Greek 22nd seed Maria Sakkari 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, runner-up to Osaka at Melbourne Park last year, awaits the winner of Sunday night's clash between top seed Ashleigh Barty and American world No.19 Alison Riske.

