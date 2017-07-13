Swiss maestro Roger Federer storms into Wimbledon semi-final after straight sets win

Source:AAP
Roger Federer has celebrated his milestone 100th Wimbledon match with a record 12th quarter-final triumph at The All England Club.
The ageless Swiss master remains firmly on track for an unprecedented eighth men's singles crown after atoning for a five-set semi-final loss last year to Milos Raonic with a 6-4 6-2 7-6 (7-4) destruction of the big-serving Canadian.
Federer next plays Tomas Berdych on Saturday for a place in the final after the Czech world No.15 benefited from Novak Djokovic retiring injured midway through their quarter-final earlier today.
Djokovic's departure followed the shock loss of top-seeded titleholder Andy Murray to Sam Querrey and leaves Federer as the heavy favourite to continue his extraordinary career renaissance, a month shy of his 36th birthday.
He landed his 18th grand slam title at the Australian Open in his first tournament after six months out recovering from a knee injury and is now two wins away from capturing a 19th major.
For now he is savouring yet another record after surpassing the great Jimmy Connors' 11 semi-final appearances on London's hallowed grass.
"I'm just so, so happy to be in another semi here," Federer said.
"I can't believe it - 100 matches. It's a lot. I'm very happy that my body kept me going all these years.
"I'm very pleased with how I'm playing. I'm happy my dream run continues and we'll see what happens next."
