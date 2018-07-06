 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Swiss maestro Roger Federer bamboozles rival with exquisite drop shot at Wimbledon

share

Source:

Wimbledon

Federer dispatched his rival in straight sets, beating Lukas Lacko 6-4, 6-4, 6-1.
Source: Wimbledon

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:28
1
The Aussie saw the funny side James Keothavong's remarks after he was penalised for a foot fault during his serve.

'He can't call it before you hit it' – Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios brilliantly shut down by umpire at Wimbledon, advances to third round

00:47
2
Federer dispatched his rival in straight sets, beating Lukas Lacko 6-4, 6-4, 6-1.

Video: Swiss maestro Roger Federer bamboozles rival with exquisite drop shot at Wimbledon

3
Crusaders' Jordan Taufua touches down, but the try is overturned during the Highlanders v Crusaders, Super Rugby Round 5, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 17 March 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby preview: Crusaders stacked with returning All Blacks against Highlanders, Hurricanes to add more misery for Blues

4
Eliza McCartney of New Zealand during the Women's pole vault qualifying heat on day 1 of the IAAF Athletics World Championships in London, England. 4 August 2017. Copyright photo: Alisha Lovrich / www.photosport.nz

Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney finishes fourth at Diamond League in Switzerland

00:15
5
Melbourne scored four tries in ten minutes in the second half, defeating the Dragons 52-30 at AAMI Park.

Melbourne's winger Suliasi Vunivalu blitzes Dragons defence with barnstorming run as Storm blow away visitors

03:48
Northland MP Matt King says some Housing NZ tenants are living in fear of their neighbours.

'Aspects of Once Were Warriors' - small number of Housing NZ tenants in Northland terrorising their neighbours, MP says

Matt King said a small percentage of Housing NZ tenants are causing mayhem, with anti-social behaviour, violence, vandalism, drug dealing and 24-hour parties.

02:27
Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

Winston Peters' greatest quips: A collection of the Acting Prime Minister's most interesting moments in Parliament this week

Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

New Zealand currency (file picture).

New Zealand bank employee blows whistle on 'morally disgusting' sales tactics

The banker claims to have seen emotional blackmail on customers with children.

01:52
They’re calling on Housing New Zealand to evict the troublemakers.

Drug dealing and fighting leaves some Northland residents living in fear of their state house neighbours

Residents are calling on Housing NZ to evict troublemakers - while 328 other families remain on the waiting list for social housing.

02:00
It’s now put the spotlight on the whole legal profession and other industries.

Fears report into Russell McVeagh law firm that found 'sexually inappropriate behaviour' just the tip of the iceberg for legal profession

The spotlight is now on the whole legal profession and other industries.