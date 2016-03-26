 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Tennis


Swiss maestro Federer to skip French Open, focus on grass, hard courts

share

Source:

Associated Press

Roger Federer is skipping the French Open and instead will prepare for the grass and hard courts later this season.

Roger Federer at the 2015 Western and Southern Open.

Source: Photosport

The 18-time major champion posted a message entitled "Roger to skip Roland Garros" on his website  today.

His agent, Tony Godsick, confirmed that Federer won't compete at the year's second Grand Slam tournament, which starts in Paris on May 28.

Federer won the title at the clay-court major in 2009 to complete a career Grand Slam.

It's the second year in a row that Federer pulled out of the French Open.

His absence a year ago, because of back and knee problems that plagued him in 2016, ended his record streak of appearing in 65 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments - every one since the start of 2000.

"I've been working really hard, both on and off the court, during the last month," Federer wrote, "but in order to try and play on the ATP World Tour for many years to come, I feel it's best to skip the clay court season this year."

The 35-year-old Federer has not played in a tournament since April 2, when he won his third title of 2017 at the Miami Open.

That improved his record this year to 19-1, all on hard courts, his best start in more than a decade.

At the time, he said he would be taking a break from the tour and did not commit to returning in time for the French Open.

Clay tends to be the most physically demanding of tennis' surfaces, requiring plenty of tricky movement and sliding, along with lengthy, grind-it-out points.

"The start to the year has been magical for me but I need to recognize that scheduling will be the key to my longevity moving forward," Federer wrote on his website.

"Thus, my team and I concluded today that playing just one event on clay was not in the best interest of my tennis and physical preparation for the remainder of the season."

Federer missed the last half of 2016, including the Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the U.S. Open, because of his surgically repaired left knee.

He started this season the best way possible, winning the Australian Open in January to add to his record total of Grand Slam championships.

The next major tournament is Wimbledon, which begins July 3. Federer has won a record-tying seven titles at the All England Club.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Ryan Lannon thought he was in the clear, but was denied a try in Salford’s Challenge Cup win over Hull.

Video: 'He was celebrating too soon' - league star convinced he's about to score left very red faced after opponent catches him

00:15
2
It’s all happening for Team NZ in their preparations for the America’s Cup in Bermuda.

What will happen next? Team New Zealand break their rudder during training in Bermuda

00:37
3
Messam said he was hopeful teammate Michael Leitch's family in the Pacific nation would be able to help out.

'Kava's like gold at the moment!' Liam Messam eager to unwind Fijian-style after intense Super Rugby clash with Crusaders in Suva

00:24
4
The British & Irish Lions had their first pre-tour training camp at the Vale of Glamorgan in Wales.

Video: Lions begin training ahead of NZ tour with 27 players missing

02:40
5
So is it time for a change, Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson wonders?

Should long-suffering Warriors fans simply give up on the NRL club?

01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

Mental health boss didn't try to stop Mike King resigning, says his input was valued

Dr John Crawshaw says he learned of Mr King's dissatisfaction with the process in a resignation email yesterday.

01:20
We hit the streets to find out.

New Zealanders are a generous bunch, but how do you feel about cash instead of presents?

Fair Go hit the streets to find out.

02:40
So is it time for a change, Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson wonders?

Should long-suffering Warriors fans simply give up on the NRL club?

So is it time for a change? Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson wonders what other jobs would suit the players?

01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

'People have to attempt suicide to access services and it's not right' – Mike King

Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

00:31
The PM says Mike King, who's quit the Ministry of Health panel, works in a direct and committed way.

'He has quite a different style' but Bill English says 'it'd be better if Mike King stayed' on suicide prevention panel

"I'm sure he saved lives with the work that he's done," the Prime Minister said.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ