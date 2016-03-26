 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


'I still believe' - Roger Federer not giving up on more Grand Slam wins

share

Source:

AAP

Not content with his record numbers, Roger Federer firmly believes he can add to his 17 career majors when he makes his eagerly awaited comeback at next month's Australian Open.

Roger Federer at the 2015 Western and Southern Open.

Source: Photosport

Federer has been sidelined since Wimbledon, knee surgery in February and then another setback at the All England Club in July restricted the great Swiss to seven winless tournaments in 2016.

But despite turning 36 next August and having not reigned at any of tennis's big four events since 2012, Federer thinks an elusive 18th grand slam crown remains possible.

"You would hope it's around the corner and if it's not, it's not," the now world No.16 said in a teleconference ahead of his return to the court at the Hopman Cup in Perth, starting on New Year's Day.

"The mindset is always very positive that it can happen, or it should happen or that I'm doing everything that I possibly can to achieve that.

"So I always speak very positively in my team about my chances of still achieving another grand slam and winning those big matches when it matters, and putting in everything you can physically to be in tip-top shape when that grand slam final or semi comes around."

Federer has lost three grand slam finals to Novak Djokovic - and also reached five other semis - since hoisting his 17th major trophy at Wimbledon four and a half years ago.

To land another major in 2017, the ageless champion will have to become the oldest men's grand slam singles winner since Australian great Ken Rosewall won the 1972 Australian Open as a 37-year-old.

But Andy Murray's effort to usurp Djokovic from the top of the rankings with a dominant finish to 2016 has given the Swiss renewed belief.

"I've been awfully close the last few years but that doesn't count because it wasn't winning," Federer said.

"But Novak did have an incredible run these last few years and it was hard to break through him for anybody, but also myself.

"It's also up to us to reinvent ourselves, to come up with a plan: how can you beat Novak?

"Andy's showed that a little bit and I think that gives bigger belief for more of the players that maybe there is a bigger chance again to win slams.

"For me personally, I still believe in it and time will tell if it's going to be possible or not."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:35
1
The rugby league player delievered the fight-ending blow on Ryan Carr-Ketu in the fourth round to extend his boxing record to 7-0.

Watch: Paul Gallen unloads deadly uppercut on Kiwi boxer's head to finish bout in emphatic knockout fashion

00:28
2
Isaiah Thomas stayed lying on the court after colliding with the Kiwi brick wall.

Watch: 'That's runnin' into the mountain!' Steven Adams monsters unaware Celtic defender with impenetrable screen

02:03
3

Indigenous rookie unleashes batting masterclass on unsuspecting Big Bash crowds

00:30
4
Speaking to commentators, Santner spoke of how he'd dismiss batsman Mahela Jayawardene, and did so just a few balls later.

Video: Black Caps all-rounder Mitchell Santner with spooky prediction to commentators

00:29
5
The former Australian captain couldn't resist the urge to get one over his past teammate, belting out the tune on air.

'You know it word for word!' - Ricky Ponting hilariously taunts Mark Waugh with old Barmy Army chant

03:53

Richie McCaw's mercy mission brings isolated Kaikoura residents Christmas gifts

The legendary ex-All Black took a helicopter full of gifts for quake-stricken Kaikoura residents with the help of a selfless Christchurch volunteer.

00:20
The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas is here and on board are a circus school, a rock-climbing and more.

00:26
Loni ‘The Tongan Bear’ Uhila is a vicious rugby player and boxer but today we saw another side as he visited two young fans.

'The Tongan Bear' plays Santa Claus for Wellington families

Players from the Hurricanes, the Phoenix and the Firebirds teamed up with the Wellington City Mission to deliver 100 Christmas hampers.

00:48
Five-year-old Alexis Goatley of Auckland is Terrance the rubbish truck driver’s biggest fan. So much so he's given him a Christmas gift.

Watch: Kiwi kids exchange Christmas gifts with rubbish man hero

Two Auckland boys can tick one wish off their Christmas list, meeting their idol.

01:02
Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.

Milder looking weather today but we are 'looking good for Christmas'

Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ