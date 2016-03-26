'I still believe' - Roger Federer not giving up on more Grand Slam wins

Not content with his record numbers, Roger Federer firmly believes he can add to his 17 career majors when he makes his eagerly awaited comeback at next month's Australian Open.



Roger Federer at the 2015 Western and Southern Open. Source: Photosport

Federer has been sidelined since Wimbledon, knee surgery in February and then another setback at the All England Club in July restricted the great Swiss to seven winless tournaments in 2016.



But despite turning 36 next August and having not reigned at any of tennis's big four events since 2012, Federer thinks an elusive 18th grand slam crown remains possible.



"You would hope it's around the corner and if it's not, it's not," the now world No.16 said in a teleconference ahead of his return to the court at the Hopman Cup in Perth, starting on New Year's Day.

"The mindset is always very positive that it can happen, or it should happen or that I'm doing everything that I possibly can to achieve that.



"So I always speak very positively in my team about my chances of still achieving another grand slam and winning those big matches when it matters, and putting in everything you can physically to be in tip-top shape when that grand slam final or semi comes around."

Federer has lost three grand slam finals to Novak Djokovic - and also reached five other semis - since hoisting his 17th major trophy at Wimbledon four and a half years ago.



To land another major in 2017, the ageless champion will have to become the oldest men's grand slam singles winner since Australian great Ken Rosewall won the 1972 Australian Open as a 37-year-old.



But Andy Murray's effort to usurp Djokovic from the top of the rankings with a dominant finish to 2016 has given the Swiss renewed belief.



"I've been awfully close the last few years but that doesn't count because it wasn't winning," Federer said.



"But Novak did have an incredible run these last few years and it was hard to break through him for anybody, but also myself.



"It's also up to us to reinvent ourselves, to come up with a plan: how can you beat Novak?



"Andy's showed that a little bit and I think that gives bigger belief for more of the players that maybe there is a bigger chance again to win slams.

