Stefanos Tsitsipas shares too much info in birthday post for doubles partner Nick Kyrgios

Source:  Associated Press

Stefanos Tsitsipas sent his tennis mate Nick Kyrgios a special 25th birthday greeting. Unfortunately for Kyrgios, it contained too much information.

Nick Kyrgios, left, of Australia, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece. Source: Associated Press

Tsitsipas, who is Greek, sent an Instagram message to Kyrgios, who is an Australian of Greek heritage.

In it, Tsitsipas held up a cardboard sign that said “Call me” and listed a cell phone number. Those expecting to get Tsitsipas on the line instead got a different message.

The phone was turned off.

“You are an absolute idiot ... everyone stop calling me!!!!!” Kyrgios responded to his sometimes doubles partner in a social media post.

Later Tsitsipas returned to Instagram with another cardboard sign saying: “Stop calling Nick.”

The number has since been disconnected.

Professional tennis tours have been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

