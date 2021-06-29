TODAY |

Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked out of Wimbledon on day one

Source:  Associated Press

French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas has been upset in the first round at Wimbledon by Frances Tiafoe of the United States.

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns the ball to Frances Tiafoe of the US during the men's singles match on day one of Wimbledon. Source: Associated Press

The 57th-ranked Tiafoe applied pressure by charging the net often and won 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. He had been 0-11 previously against players ranked in the top five.

The Greek was beaten by American Frances Tiafoe in straight sets. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Tiafoe won 24 points at the net and saved all seven break points he faced.

Tsitsipas was seeded third and had won more matches than any other player on the men’s tour this year. He reached his first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros this month before squandering a two-set lead in the final against Novak Djokovic.

Frances Tiafoe of the US celebrates after breaking the serve of Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the men's singles match on day one of Wimbledon. Source: Associated Press

Tsitsipas lost in the first round at Wimbledon for the third time in four appearances.

