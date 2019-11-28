Stanley St centre court slowly taking shape to reflect ASB Classic on-court quality

With a star-studded line up confirmed for the women's draw of the ASB Classic, the venue is slowly taking shape to reflect the on-court quality.

The rebuild of the infamous concrete Yock Stand is now complete and more improvements are on the cards.

Centre court at Stanley Street has a storied history, having hosted some of the game's legends.

"Rod Laver, Roy Emerson, Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, it's a pretty incredible honour roll," Tournament director Karl Budge told 1 NEWS.

While the quality of the field gets stronger every year the tired surrounds of the ASB Classic have been crying out for a revamp.

Built in the 1950s, the Yock Stand's overseen the switch from grass to hard courts, but the infamous grandstand was only torn down last summer.

After months of construction and $10.5 million, which includes planning for future development, it's back in business and ready for summer.

"It's nice to actually have some seats sitting over there, it's been a while since we've had something you can genuinely sit on that's not 45 degrees hot. It'll hopefully be a more comfortable viewing experience,” Budge said.

More comfortable, but the tournament can't afford to rest on its laurels, a roof also much needed, not only for players, but spectators contending with Auckland's unpredictable weather.