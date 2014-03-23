 

Tennis


Stan Wawrinka targets Australian Open comeback

AAP

Stan Wawrinka says his tennis preparation is lagging somewhat behind his left knee surgery rehab as he tries to return at the Australian Open.

Australian Open champ Stanislas Wawrinka in action at the Sony Open in Miami.

"It's been since a year - the Swiss Indoors in Basel - that I suffered knee issues," Wawrinka said. "The only regret is that I didn't stop before the grass- court season, which worsened the situation.

"At the moment my priority is to recover well from my two surgeries. I work hard physically six days out of seven, but from the tennis point of view I'm a little bit behind.

"The goal is to play Australian Open, even if I am not 100 per cent healthy."

The three-time grand slam winner lost coach Magnus Norman while out injured due to retirement.

He said he was taken by total surprise when Swede Norman announced last month that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

"It was a big disappointment. In some of the worst moments of your career, you expect to be able to count on your dear ones.

"The timing of the announcement surprised me. A (new coach) will be needed for the long-term, for the next three-four years. I have some names in the list and (Paul) Annacone could be a solution, After we worked in the grass season."

Wawrinka outlined his ideal 2018 schedule for the first third of the season. "It includes Melbourne, Rotterdam, Marseille, Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo," he said.

