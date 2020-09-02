Spanish tennis veteran Carla Suarez Navarro diagnosed with cancer

Carla Suarez Navarro has announced that she will need six months of chemotherapy to treat Hodgkin lymphoma.

Carla Suárez Navarro. Source: Photosport

Suarez Navarro pulled out of the US Open last month.

In a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday, the Spaniard said she was diagnosed recently.

“I'm fine and calm at the moment and willing to face whatever comes,” Suarez Navarro said.

She turns 32 on Thursday.