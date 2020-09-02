TODAY |

Spanish tennis veteran Carla Suarez Navarro diagnosed with cancer

Source:  Associated Press

Carla Suarez Navarro has announced that she will need six months of chemotherapy to treat Hodgkin lymphoma.

Suarez Navarro pulled out of the US Open last month.

In a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday, the Spaniard said she was diagnosed recently.

“I'm fine and calm at the moment and willing to face whatever comes,” Suarez Navarro said.

She turns 32 on Thursday.

Suarez Navarro has been ranked as high as N. 6 and is currently No. 71. She is a seven-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist, including at the U.S. Open in 2013 and 2018.

