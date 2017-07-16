Spanish ace Garbine Muguruza claims Wimbledon crown, denies Venus Williams sixth Wimbledon title

 

Spanish ace Garbine Muguruza has denied Venus Williams a fairytale sixth Wimbledon crown to claim a watershed second grand slam title.

Muguruza beat Williams 7-5, 6-0 to add a Wimbledon trophy to her 2016 French Open title.
In a high-quality final, Muguruza defeated 37-year-old Williams 7-5 6-0 to add a Wimbledon trophy to her 2016 French Open title.

Victory also atoned for a loss to Williams's younger sister Serena in the 2015 final at The All England Club as Muguruza became the first player to conquer both American siblings in a grand slam title decider.

The 23-year-old is also the first Spaniard to win the ladies' singles at Wimbledon since her coach Conchita Martinez crushed Martina Navratilova's hopes of a 10th success in 1994.

Williams had been striving to become the oldest women's champion on London's hallowed grass courts in 109 years after qualifying for her ninth final - eight years after her eighth.

The five-time champion was also contesting a second grand slam final in the same season for the first time since 2003 after finishing runner-up to Serena at the Australian Open.

The resurgent former world No.1 opened the match with a 175kph ace down the middle and clinched her first service game with a venomous backhand-down-the- line winner.

In contrast, Muguruza began with a double-fault.

But the Spaniard steadied to hold comfortably as the two combatants continued to trade brutal baseline winners.

Williams created the first break-point opportunity with a sharp-angled crosscourt forehand pass in the sixth game.

But with a wide-open court, she dumped an off-forehand into the next before Muguruza escaped trouble with an ace and another Williams forehand error.

Three double-faults in one loose game had Williams under pressure and down break points at 3-3, but the veteran also averted strife with some big serving.

Muguruza found herself down two set points serving at 4-5 after consecutive forehand errors, but rose to the challenge as Williams peppered her most vulnerable wing to hold for 5-5.

Opportunity lost, Williams' own forehand began to desert her as Muguruza claimed the vital first service break after a succession of unforced errors from the five-time champion.

As tensions rose, so too did the quality with Muguruza seizing the opening set after 51 minutes.

The second set was a whitewash as surging Muguruza broke the dispirited American three times to secure victory after 77 minutes.

