Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut rallies from behind to win nail-biting ASB Classic semi-final

Roberto Bautista Agut has muscled his way into the ASB Classic final with a 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5) victory over Dutchman Robin Haase.

In a match characterised by long rallies and deep determination from both players, the Spanish Bautista Agut eventually did enough to triumph.

A red-hot favourite for the match, the world No.21 found valiant opposition in Haase, who recovered from a poor start to win the first set.

But with all three sets going to tiebreak, Bautista Agut's relentless accuracy and fitness came to the fore, winning in just under three hours.

From the baseline or closer to the net, he demonstrated an uncanny ability to return Haase's shots and attempted winners and remain alive.

And while he struggled with Haase's serve, conceding 19 aces, the 2016 Classic champion also nailed almost three-quarters of his first serves.