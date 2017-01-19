 

Soft-spoken Nick Kyrgios hints at seeking help after latest meltdown at Australian Open

Notorious Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has hinted at hiring a coach to help him with his game with direct reference to his mentality after another meltdown in his second round loss at the Australian Open.

The notorious Australian tennis player appeared calm after his second round loss, saying he knows developing his mental game is crucial to his future.
Source: Australian Open / YouTube

Kyrgios blew a two-set advantage to Italian Andreas Seppi to lose 6-1, 7-6 (7-1), 4-6, 2-6, 8-10 last night, all while docked a penalty point for smashing his racket and engaging in constant bickering with his entourage.

The 14th seed blew a two-set advantage going down to Italian Andreas Seppi in the second round of the tournament.
Source: Australian Open TV

However, in his post-match press conference, Kyrgios appeared calm and collected as he addressed questions around his mental game and admitted he probably needs a coach to help him with it.

Italian Andreas Seppi defeated the 14th seed Aussie 1-6, 6-7 (1-7), 6-4, 6-1, 10-8.
Source: SKY

"The mental side of things are big for me, that's where a coach would be good for me," he said.

"It's me not being able to be consistent, not really wanting it and then stuff like (last night's loss) happens."

Kyrgios refused to comment and whether he had a mentor in mind.

