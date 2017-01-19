Soft-spoken Nick Kyrgios hints at seeking help after latest meltdown at Australian Open

Source:Australian Open / YouTube
Notorious Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has hinted at hiring a coach to help him with his game with direct reference to his mentality after another meltdown in his second round loss at the Australian Open.
Kyrgios blew a two-set advantage to Italian Andreas Seppi to lose 6-1, 7-6 (7-1), 4-6, 2-6, 8-10 last night, all while docked a penalty point for smashing his racket and engaging in constant bickering with his entourage.
However, in his post-match press conference, Kyrgios appeared calm and collected as he addressed questions around his mental game and admitted he probably needs a coach to help him with it.
"The mental side of things are big for me, that's where a coach would be good for me," he said.
"It's me not being able to be consistent, not really wanting it and then stuff like (last night's loss) happens."
Kyrgios refused to comment and whether he had a mentor in mind.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport