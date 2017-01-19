Soft-spoken Nick Kyrgios hints at seeking help after latest meltdown at Australian Open

Notorious Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has hinted at hiring a coach to help him with his game with direct reference to his mentality after another meltdown in his second round loss at the Australian Open.

Kyrgios blew a two-set advantage to Italian Andreas Seppi to lose 6-1, 7-6 (7-1), 4-6, 2-6, 8-10 last night, all while docked a penalty point for smashing his racket and engaging in constant bickering with his entourage.

However, in his post-match press conference, Kyrgios appeared calm and collected as he addressed questions around his mental game and admitted he probably needs a coach to help him with it.

"The mental side of things are big for me, that's where a coach would be good for me," he said.

"It's me not being able to be consistent, not really wanting it and then stuff like (last night's loss) happens."