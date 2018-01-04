 

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic unsure of playing Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is still not sure whether he will be able to play in the Australian Open, where has won six of his 12 major championships.

Djokovic has been dealing with pain in his right elbow. A statement posted on his website says he will travel to Australia to participate in two exhibition events next week.

After that, the statement says, "the decision will be made about his participation at the first Grand Slam of the season."

Djokovic, who is right-handed, cited the elbow problem on December 30, when he withdrew from this week's Qatar Open, a hard-court tuneup tournament for the Australian Open.

That was supposed to be the 30-year-old Serb's final competitive preparation before play begins in Melbourne on January 15.

