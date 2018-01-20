 

Simona Halep survives third round scare at Australian Open against Lauren Davis

Halep defeated US opponent Davis 4-6, 6-4, 15-13 in Melbourne.
The reporter wanted to talk about Adams' finger roll but the Kiwi wouldn't budge.

Watch: Humble Steven Adams uses classic Kiwi quirkiness to avoid bragging about himself

Kris Dunn's fall was so impactful, it left a mark i nthe hardwood floor.

Watch: NBA star dislocates teeth after smacking face-first into court following powerful dunk-gone-wrong

The Aussie tennis star couldn't control himself.

Watch: Nick Kyrgios gushes over Will Smith in on-court winner's interview while star laughs from the stands

Halep defeated US opponent Davis 4-6, 6-4, 15-13 in Melbourne.

World No.1 Simona Halep survives third round scare at Australian Open against US rival Lauren Davis

Kane Russell. New Zealand v Japan. Four Nations Hockey Tournament. Vantage Black Sticks Men. Blake Park, Tauranga, New Zealand. Thursday 18 January 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

India outclass Black Sticks, NZ out of Four Nations hockey final

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

People have been evacuated from the area in Newmarket.

Watch: Smoke billows out of large building fire in Auckland that left people evacuated from the area

A fire that broke out at the Newmarket Plaza this afternoon has been extinguished.

Conference workers speak in front of a demo booth at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, California.

Facebook to emphasise 'trustworthy' news via user surveys

It's the second major tweak to Facebook's algorithm announced this month.

In the 1980s, Michael Douglas allegedly fondled himself in front of Susan Braudy, “without thought of any repercussions”.

Michael Douglas under fire following allegations of harassment dating back 30 years

The Oscar-winner is accused of fondling himself in front of the accuser.


Kim Dotcom suing New Zealand government for 'billions' of dollars

Dotcom said his arrest warrant, from 6 years ago today, was based a non-criminal claim of secondary online copyright infringement.


 
