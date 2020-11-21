Silver lining for Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus despite ATP quarter-finals elimination

Despite missing out on a semi-final placing at the Nitto ATP Finals event in London, there is a silver lining for New Zealand's Michael Venus.

Venus and his playing partner, Australian John Peers, had an outside chance of progressing through to the semi-finals after booking a quarter-finals match up with the top-seeded pairing of Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares at the tournament.

It was always a hard ask for the trans-Tasman duo to claim an upset win and although the pair got off to a good start taking the first set, they ultimately dropped the last two sets, all but ending their tournament hopes.

Despite the disappointing result, the flip side is that Venus will now be able to make it back to New Zealand before Christmas after a stroke of luck.

Venus along with many Kiwi ex-pats desperately tried to find a spare space to quarantine and join the end of year exodus back to Kiwi soil in time for the holidays.

However, with spaces now fully booked out, the only way New Zealanders abroad can get themselves a space into managed isolation is if another person pulls out, and Venus happened to get lucky.

"This week I've been on the website, five hours a day or so, hitting refresh constantly hoping potentially someone cancels their voucher and I managed to actually nab one for the 23rd of November, so I'm on a flight tomorrow night out of London here and arrive Monday morning in Auckland."

Had the pair succeeded in securing a semi-finals place, Venus' hopes of New Zealand Christmas with his wife and daughter would have been dashed, meaning the disappointing result wasn't such a tough pill to swallow for the homebound Kiwi.

"If we'd won to day obviously it wouldn't of been possible to use this voucher so i guess theres a positive in potentially not being in the semi finals here tomorrow," he said.