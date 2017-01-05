 

'What a shot!' - Caroline Wozniacki hits outrageous backhand winner during Classic quarterfinal

The third seed wowed the crowd with the blistering shot against Julia Georges.
00:14
1
00:17
2
FC Porto Midfielder Danilo was given his marching orders after he was sent hurtling backwards by the referee in his sides match against Moreirense.

Is this the most unfair sending off ever? Ref makes clumsy challenge on player and then sends him off

01:45
3
The Kiwi batsman went hard before rain stopped play in the second test against Pakistan in Hamilton.

Ross Taylor returns to international duty as Black Caps name unchanged Test squad for Bangladesh series

00:29
4
The Kiwi was once again dominant for the Thunder but it wasn’t enough as OKC fell off late in the road loss.

Watch: Steven Adams sends statement with powerful dunks while muscling up against Hornets bigmen

01:44
5
The crash, which caused a fracture to the rib and wrist, happened while preparing for this week’s national championships.

Hamish Bond returns to New Year's Day cycling accident scene: 'I did a somersault and landed on my back'

02:08
A Whanganui businessman it floating the idea of a ferry from his town to Motueka.

Whanganui to Motueka ferry idea could be the answer to NZ's natural disaster-prone transport systems

Whanganui businessman Neville Johnson is sure his proposal will get off the ground, despite challenges.

02:22
00:14
The Race Relations Commissioner says Sir Peter Leitch should reiterate his apology to the young woman he made the comments to on Waiheke Island.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

The Race Relations Commissioner has criticised Sir Peter Leitch over his "white man's island" comment to a Waiheke Island woman.

01:53
1 NEWS' Kim Savage met the 16-year-old American who's travelling the world to rally support.

Young climate change speaker makes NZ first stop on world tour

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez started young, and now has an impressive resume, having addressed the United Nations on the topic.

02:51
France will ban plastic plates in 2020 to reduce burgeoning landfill waste.

Overseas climate action encouraging Kiwi innovation

France will ban non-biodegradable plastic cups, utensils and plates in 2020 - and New Zealand companies have a few plans too.


 
