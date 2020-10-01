TODAY |

Shock waves from Sonic boom startle players at French Open

Source:  Associated Press

Dominik Koepfer was about to serve in his match against Stan Wawrinka at the French Open in Paris when he was startled by a sonic boom.

Koepfer's shoulders dropped into a defensive position and he stopped his service motion.

People all around Paris were were rattled when that loud bang arrived because no one immediately could be sure what caused it.

Police officers outside the tournament grounds were told to cordon off an area nearby.

Police soon wrote on Twitter that it wasn’t an explosion. They said it was "a fighter plane which has broken the sound barrier.”

Wawrinka went on to win the match in four sets, progressing to the third round where he will take on France's Hugo Gaston.

