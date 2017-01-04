 

Tennis


'She’s pretty gutted and so am I' – ASB Classic director announces Venus Williams' withdrawal from Auckland tournament

Karl Budge says the second seed called him in and told him she was pulling out due to a right arm injury.
John Armstrong: Security Council resolution gives Israel a serious case of the heebie-jeebies

The bile dumped on NZ by Benjamin Netanyahu suggests he well understands the potency of the resolution, writes our columnist.

