'She is a counter-puncher' - US young gun Sofia Kenin given ASB Classic wildcard spot

American tennis young gun Sofia Kenin has earned a wildcard to the main draw of next week's ASB Classic women's singles tournament.

Sofia Kenin of the United States returns a shot during her first round Women's Singles match.

The Russian-born 19-year-old, a former world No.2 in the junior ranks, is currently ranked 108th by the WTA and made the third round of this year's US Open, only to be defeated by returning superstar Maria Sharapova.

She is yet to win a WTA title but enjoyed a solid year on the ITF junior circuit, winning one tournament and making seven semi-finals.

Classic director Karl Budge hoped Kenin could emulate the likes of Sloane Stephens, Eugenie Bouchard and Jelena Ostapenko by using her time in Auckland as a springboard to a high-profile tennis career.

"She is a counter-puncher who has proven already she can win at the highest level. She has had some great wins this year and her match with Sharapova at the US Open showed a lot of promise," Budge said.

"We are excited to give her a chance."

Kenin said she was grateful for the opportunity to play in Auckland next week, in what will be her first WTA event of 2018.

