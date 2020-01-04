Sharapova, Djokovic pledge thousands of dollars to communities affected by Australia bushfires

Tennis superstars Maria Sharapova and Novak Djokovic are the latest athletes to offer support to the ongoing efforts to battle the Australian bushfires with the pair giving messages of support as well as donations.

Maria Sharapova Source: Associated Press

Sharapova took to social media last night to share her heartbreak about the fires before offering $25,000 to aid affected communities.

"The month of January in Australia has been my home for the past 15 years," Sharapova, who spends that time building up to and playing into Australian Open, said.

"Watching the fires destroy the lands, its beautiful families and communities of animals is deeply heartbreaking. I would like to begin my donation at 25K."

Sharapova then issued a challenge to fellow ace Novak Djokovic to match her donation which the former world no.1 happily agreed to.

"Yes Maria Sharapova, I would like to match your $25k donation to double the aid sent to these communities," Djokovic said on social media.

"We stand by you, Australia."

Athletes and sports teams from both Australia and all around the world have offered financial aid since the bushfires broke out, including the Breakers who donated $26,000 after making 13 three-pointers in their 97-92 win over the Phoenix last night.