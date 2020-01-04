TODAY |

Sharapova, Djokovic pledge thousands of dollars to communities affected by Australia bushfires

Source:  1 NEWS

Tennis superstars Maria Sharapova and Novak Djokovic are the latest athletes to offer support to the ongoing efforts to battle the Australian bushfires with the pair giving messages of support as well as donations.

Maria Sharapova Source: Associated Press

Sharapova took to social media last night to share her heartbreak about the fires before offering $25,000 to aid affected communities.

"The month of January in Australia has been my home for the past 15 years," Sharapova, who spends that time building up to and playing into Australian Open, said.

"Watching the fires destroy the lands, its beautiful families and communities of animals is deeply heartbreaking. I would like to begin my donation at 25K."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Australian tennis star started a fundraising campaign for victims of the catastrophic bushfires in NSW and Victoria. Source: Reuters

Sharapova then issued a challenge to fellow ace Novak Djokovic to match her donation which the former world no.1 happily agreed to.

"Yes Maria Sharapova, I would like to match your $25k donation to double the aid sent to these communities," Djokovic said on social media.

"We stand by you, Australia."

Athletes and sports teams from both Australia and all around the world have offered financial aid since the bushfires broke out, including the Breakers who donated $26,000 after making 13 three-pointers in their 97-92 win over the Phoenix last night.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has also been vocal in his support of aiding those in need, proposing an exhibition match to raise funds and also getting emotional reflecting on how the disaster has effected his home.

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Canterbury batsman plunders six sixes in an over, fourth person to do so in T20 cricket
2
Two drivers knocked out after being flung from their carts in wild harness racing crash in Cambridge
3
Smiling Steven Adams gives himself a fist pump after drawing offensive foul in OKC's win over Cavs
4
Lima Sopoaga signing labelled 'clumsy mistake' by top UK pundit
5
Black Caps set 416 to win SCG Test after Aussies declare on back of Warner century
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
02:05

Serena Williams, Svetlana Kuznetsova to face off in first round Auckland blockbuster
00:34

Wozniacki working on her 'volley game' before playing doubles with Serena Williams in Auckland
00:20

Kyrgios becomes emotional talking about bushfire fundraising after Brisbane win
01:44

'I want to be a GOAT' - Gauff family backing tennis sensation Coco for greatness