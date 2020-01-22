'Is that a serious question?' - Nick Kyrgios perplexed by Aussie Open reporter's query about banana

Nick Kyrgios had to ask a reporter if they were serious after he was asked about a banana he threw into the crowd at the Australian Open last night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kyrgios cruised into the second round with a 6-2 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-1) win over Italian Lorenzo Sonego in Melbourne but the straight-sets win didn't come without some dramas.

After winning his match, the polarising Australian star celebrated by cleaning up the area surrounding his chair by throwing his equipment and other items into the stands - particularly the roaring crowd behind the umpire's chair.

Along with official gear and towels, Kyrgios at one point threw a banana into the stands, which a fan caught and laughed about.

That moment drew a question from a reporter, who asked if he threw it into the stands so a ball boy didn't have to - a clear attempt at humour after Frenchman Elliot Benchetrit was told off by officials over the weekend for making a ball girl peel a banana during a break.

Kyrgios wasn't biting.

“You’ve got to do better than that, bro,” Kyrgios said.

“Is that a serious question? Oh my god. Next question.”