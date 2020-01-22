TODAY |

'Is that a serious question?' - Nick Kyrgios perplexed by Aussie Open reporter's query about banana

Source:  1 NEWS

Nick Kyrgios had to ask a reporter if they were serious after he was asked about a banana he threw into the crowd at the Australian Open last night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kyrgios told the journalist he "has to do better than that". Source: news.com.au

Kyrgios cruised into the second round with a 6-2 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-1) win over Italian Lorenzo Sonego in Melbourne but the straight-sets win didn't come without some dramas.

After winning his match, the polarising Australian star celebrated by cleaning up the area surrounding his chair by throwing his equipment and other items into the stands - particularly the roaring crowd behind the umpire's chair.

Along with official gear and towels, Kyrgios at one point threw a banana into the stands, which a fan caught and laughed about.

That moment drew a question from a reporter, who asked if he threw it into the stands so a ball boy didn't have to - a clear attempt at humour after Frenchman Elliot Benchetrit was told off by officials over the weekend for making a ball girl peel a banana during a break.

Kyrgios wasn't biting.

“You’ve got to do better than that, bro,” Kyrgios said.

“Is that a serious question? Oh my god. Next question.”

Kyrgios will now play Gilles Simon in the second round after the Frenchman beat Pablo Cuevas 6-1 6-3 6-3.

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Nikorima, Harris-Tavita 'competing for positions', says Warriors coach
2
Everton goalie throws tantrum after Newcastle score twice in injury time to claim unlikely draw
3
French tennis player scolded by umpire for asking ball girl to peel his banana
4
Robert Whittaker pulled out of UFC fight to donate bone marrow to sick daughter - report
5
Blues star Dalton Papali'i out to cement All Blacks loose forward spot as he signs for the Steelers
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Maria Sharapova exits in first round for the third-straight grand slam

Aussie Sam Stosur vowing to return for 19th home slam despite five straight first round exits

Top seed Ash Barty overcomes first set stumble to progress at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic progresses at Australian Open despite third set hiccup