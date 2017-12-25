 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Serena Williams withdraws from Australian Open

share

Source:

AAP

Seven-time champion Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open.

Serena Williams (USA) def Venus Williams (USA)

Serena Williams.

Source: Photosport

The 23-times major winner and women's titleholder gave birth to her first child last September and says she's not yet ready to compete.

Williams made her decision after losing an exhibition match last week in Abu Dhabi to French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

"After competing in Abu Dhabi, I realised that although I am super close, I'm not where I personally want to be," Williams said today.

"My coach and team always said 'only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way'.

"I can compete - but I don't want to just compete. I want to do far better than that and to do so, I will need a little more time."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:42
1
Houses along Harbour Dr, Otumoetai, have been flooded by extreme sea conditions along the Tauranga coast.

Watch: Ocean surges over Tauranga sea wall, lapping at houses, as extreme winds buffet the coast


00:30
2
Coco Vandeweghe and Belinda Bencic got sick of watching their Hopman Cup partners so they moved to better seats.

Watch: Roger Federer, Jack Sock trade trick shots in hilarious rally after doubles partners walk off court bored

00:24
3
The Kiwi star couldn't be stopped in the Thunder's 133-96 win.

'You have to mess up' - Philosophical Steven Adams believes testing times for Thunder only making star-studded team stronger

00:30
4
The South Korean star struck th eball brilliantly with less than 10 minutes to go to ensure Tottenham secured a point from the fixture.

Sensational long-range strike from Son Heung-min salvages EPL draw for Spurs against West Ham

01:00
5
A frustrated Karl Budge addressed media as day three was hampered by rain.

Bad weather delays ASB Classic again as prospect of playing quarter and semi-finals on same day takes shape

01:42
Houses along Harbour Dr, Otumoetai, have been flooded by extreme sea conditions along the Tauranga coast.

Watch: Ocean surges over Tauranga sea wall, lapping at houses, as extreme winds buffet the coast

1 NEWS reporter Sam Kelway was in the thick of the wild weather and filmed Mother Nature's fury.

00:13
The road along Thornton Bay in the Coromandel is being flooded.

LIVE: Civil Defence urging public to avoid travel in Waikato, Bay of Plenty as wild weather continues to lash the country

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest as wild weather continues to lash parts of the country after a stormy night.

Part of Auckland's Tamaki Drive submerged in water.

Auckland's Tamaki Drive reopens after king tide surface flooding

The closure came as heavy rain hits Northland and is forecast to move south.

00:18
It was a close call on New Year’s Eve for Grant Zhu who had to slam on his breaks to avoid a head on collision.

Near collision as motorist caught driving on wrong side of windy Coromandel road

"Four people were in the car - if something happened it would have been horrible."

00:24
Heavy rain started beating down in Whangamata at 3pm this afternoon.

Concerns over king tide flooding in coastal areas as wild weather slams into North Island with worst yet to come

Much of New Zealand is anticipating a severe storm already battering the North Island.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 