Serena Williams withdraws from Australian Open

Seven-time champion Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open.



Serena Williams. Source: Photosport

The 23-times major winner and women's titleholder gave birth to her first child last September and says she's not yet ready to compete.



Williams made her decision after losing an exhibition match last week in Abu Dhabi to French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.



"After competing in Abu Dhabi, I realised that although I am super close, I'm not where I personally want to be," Williams said today.



"My coach and team always said 'only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way'.

