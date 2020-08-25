Serena Williams uses perfect tiebreaker to avoid loss in epic NYC match

Her yells of “Come on!” filling a stadium devoid of spectators, Serena Williams was pushed to the brink of a near-stunning loss at the Western & Southern Open.

Serena Williams pacts to a point during her match with Arantxa Rus Source: Associated Press

In her longest match since 2012, she eventually pulled away with a perfect tiebreaker and edged Arantxa Rus 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-6 (0).

“I had a crowd in my head or something,” Williams said with a laugh.

“For me, it was like there was a crowd there.”

Rus is a Dutch qualifier ranked No. 72 whose flat, left-handed strokes from the baseline gave Williams some trouble.

Williams dropped four games in a row in the second set, then did so again in the third, when she fell behind 6-5.

Rus served for the match there and, at deuce in that game, was two points from victory.

She wouldn’t win another point. A double-fault gave Williams a break chance, and an errant groundstroke sent the match to the concluding tiebreaker.

Showing the strokes and grit that carried her to 23 Grand Slam titles — against an opponent who has never won so much as one tour-level singles title of any sort — Williams ran away with it, ending the 2-hour, 48-minute match with a forehand, celebrating most points with a yell and a clenched left fist.

Williams hadn’t spent that much time on a court since the 2012 French Open, when she lost in the first round to Virginie Razzano in 3 hours, 3 minutes. That was Williams’ only career first-round exit at a Grand Slam tournament.

“I did hit a wall today in the second set, I was so hot. That never happens,” Williams said. “So I think physically, I’m fit. Tennis is mental. You know, it’s all mental.”

The 38-year-old American is seeded third at the Western & Southern Open, which normally is held in Ohio but was moved to the site of the US Open in Flushing Meadows this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two hard-court tournaments are forming an unusual doubleheader with no fans; the US Open starts August 31.