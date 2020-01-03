TODAY |

Serena Williams, Svetlana Kuznetsova to face off in first round Auckland blockbuster

The ASB Classic will kick off with a blockbuster first round clash between multiple grand slam champions Serena Williams and Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Kuznetsova, a former French and US Open champion, will face the top-seeded Williams, the 23-time grand slam champion.

Williams is on the same side of the draw as Coco Gauff and third seed Amanda Anisimova.

On the other side of the draw, fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki will take on Kiwi wild-card Paige Hourigan, who is ranked 438th.

Two-time defending champion Julia Goerges will take on a qualifier in her opening round on the same side of the draw as Wozniacki.

Qualifying is currently underway with main draw singles action to kick off on Monday.

