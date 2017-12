Serena Williams will return to competitive tennis next week after nearly one year off the court.

Serena Williams. Source: Photosport

The American will play an exhibition match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on 30 December (local time).

Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slams, hasn't played since winning the Australian Open in January.

In September, the 36-year-old gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olymphia Ohanian.