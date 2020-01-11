Serena Williams ready to face two finals in a row at ASB Classic

Tennis champion Serena Williams is getting ready to take both the singles and doubles finals at the ASB Classic tomorrow - with just 15 minutes in between each match.

Williams secured her spot in the doubles final with Caroline Wozniacki last night, then battled to beat Amanda Anisimova in a masterclass event at the singles semi-finals today.

Talking to media after today's match, Williams said there haven't been any "easy matches" on the road to the finals.

"I feel like everyone that I've played has been a quality player… so I knew that I have to keep playing at a better level," she says.

Williams says winning the title would mean a lot to her.

"I've been working hard for the past couple of years and just putting everything together, so we're just keeping it going