TODAY |

Serena Williams ready to face two finals in a row at ASB Classic

Source:  1 NEWS

Tennis champion Serena Williams is getting ready to take both the singles and doubles finals at the ASB Classic tomorrow - with just 15 minutes in between each match.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The tennis champion is getting ready to take both the singles and doubles finals at the ASB Classic. Source: 1 NEWS

Williams secured her spot in the doubles final with Caroline Wozniacki last night, then battled to beat Amanda Anisimova in a masterclass event at the singles semi-finals today.

Talking to media after today's match, Williams said there haven't been any "easy matches" on the road to the finals.

"I feel like everyone that I've played has been a quality player… so I knew that I have to keep playing at a better level," she says.

Williams says winning the title would mean a lot to her.

"I've been working hard for the past couple of years and just putting everything together, so we're just keeping it going

She'll now face Jess Pegula in the singles final - Williams' 99th time in the singles final - after the fellow American upset Wozniacki earlier this afternoon, and Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend in the doubles final.

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:39
NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley heaps praise on Steven Adams - 'Could take you to a championship'
2
Two-year-old left with permanent brain damage after tragic baseball accident
3
Rule change leads to crazy catch in Brisbane's Big Bash win over Hobart
4
'I am not touching that' – Serena Williams dodges question about friends Harry and Meghan
5
Steven Adams dives on floor for hustle play in overtime win over Nets before greeting old teammate Kevin Durant
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Kiwi doubles star Michael Venus given wildcard entry to singles draw of ASB Classic

Williams, Wozniacki inch closer to ASB Classic domination after booking spot in doubles final

Top men's seed for ASB Classic Daniil Medvedev withdraws due to ATP Cup

Amanda Anisimova books dream clash with Serena Williams after downing Bouchard at ASB Classic